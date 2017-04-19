Andrew Turner will run in June General Election his office assures OnTheWight

Following yesterday’s surprise announcement of a snap General Election, there was an obvious desire to ask all of those who might throw their hats into the rings for their view on whether they would run as a candidate at the national election. We’ve detailed these in our Snap general election welcomed by Isle of Wight politicians article.

Naturally as the current Isle of Wight MP, Andrew Turner was the first we asked. Speed was needed, so we were direct: “Does Andrew intend to stand?”.

Previous rumours

With many unconfirmed rumours having flowed around before and even after the 2015 election that Andrew might seek to retire, the question was even more pertinent.

Two and a half hours later Andrew’s press statement came out from his office (He’d been in committee meetings we were told), but it didn’t seem to provide absolute clarity.

As you can see in the text (in full below), it was unusual in that it does not explicitly say that he’ll be running as a candidate.

“Look forward to working to win”

The words that are closest to him declaring are:

“I support the Prime Minister’s decision to call an election and look forward to working to win on the Island.”

“Look forward to working to win on the Island” might mean that he’s running, or it might mean that he’ll support who ever does run. Cllr Bob Seely has already expressed an interest as running as the Conservative candidate, when Andrew no longer runs.

We contacted the MP’s office and heard back by phone, when we were assured that the slightly woolly wording was ‘nothing sinister’ and just down to a need to remotely gather the words from Andrew before he had to head back into another committee meeting.

Andrew Turner’s statement

MP Responds to Snap General Election Announcement

The Island’s MP Andrew Turner has responded to the Prime Minister’s Announcement that she will bring proposals to Parliament tomorrow seeking a General Election on 8 th June. It will need the support of two thirds of Members of Parliament to bring about an election due to the provisions of the Fixed Term Parliament Act.

Speaking yesterday Mr Turner said:

“I was in a meeting of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee from 9.00am this morning, so myself and colleagues on the Committee knew nothing of the speculation going on outside about the announcement just after 11.00am. I am as surprised as anybody by this – but can understand the reasoning behind the decision. Most people in the country, whether they supported it or not, have rallied behind the decision made on 23rd June last year that we should leave the European Union. Sadly many MPs have not and there has been increasing unrest in the Commons. “As is well known, I have always supported Brexit, along with 62% of Islanders. I go out knocking on doors every Saturday, and have increasingly found people saying we should now just get on with it – even if they voted Remain in the referendum. So although it is a pity it is necessary, I support the Prime Minister’s decision to call an election and look forward to working to win on the Island. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those people who have already been in touch expressing their support. “In the meantime it is business as usual, and I have been lucky in the ballot to ask a topical question during Treasury Question Time this afternoon.”

Location map

View the location of this story in Newport, England, United Kingdom.