Bob Seely ‘interested in standing’ as Isle of Wight MP

Isle of Wight councillor for Central Wight, Cllr Bob Seely, has confirmed through OnTheWight that he would be ‘interested in standing’ for the role of Isle of Wight Member of Parliament (MP).
He’s not trying to elbow Andrew Turner aside, but rather if a vacancy comes up, either if the current MP stands down, or when a second seat become available.
OnTheWight
Following Jonathan Bacon’s open letter to Cllr Seely, OnTheWight emailed Bob asking whether he was considering standing as a candidate for the role.
He’d previously been shy in answering when we’d asked before, but now Cllr Seely has chosen to reveal it instead through OnTheWight in a comment he left on an article:
“First, becoming the MP. Yes, like, many others, I would be interested in standing if there is a vacancy.
“If there is a vacancy/vacancies, there will be many people standing, including very probably some MPs from the mainland.
“If all I wanted to do was to be an MP I would have applied for the many mainland seats which came up at the last election. I didn’t. The reason I didn’t is because I love the Island and I want to see it prosper.”
Former Conservative candidate
The world of politics is certainly not new to Bob Seely, also known as Robert W H Seely.
Back in 2005, he stood as the Conservative candidate in Broxtowe, Nottingham(1), coming very close to winning the race with 37.2% of the votes (18,161) – just 2,296 behind the Labour candidate.
He’s been a spin doctor for the Tories (2) and a member of the PR team at music channel MTV. Not to mention serving in Iraq in the Territorial Army.
Bob’s currently doing a PhD at King’s College, London. His profile reads,
“Robert Seely is a PhD candidate at King’s College, London(3) and is a Research Associate at the Changing Character of War Programme, Oxford University.
“His area of study is non-conventional warfare.”
Wednesday, 19th October, 2016 4:29pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eF7
Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Politics, Top story
DaveIOW
19.Oct.2016 5:24pm
“Non-conventional warfare”.
That’s quite a narrow field, isn’t it?
In the last few decades, the types of warfare we thought of as non-conventional have become the new convention.
Asymmetrical, insurgency based conflict and cyber-warfare might have been considered non-conventional a few years ago, but are now part of the public consciousness.
Even the “three block war” is not an alien concept to those with even a passing interest.
I understand that Clausewitz in his later years even acknowledged that warfare was not limited to state players.
So is Bob’s study limited to the threat of NBC warfare?
Or perhaps the role of Eurovision…?
retired hack
19.Oct.2016 5:52pm
Now here’s an odd thing. The full quote from Cllr Seely in his comment yesterday was: “First, becoming the MP. Yes, like, many others, I would be interested in standing if there is a vacancy. There isn’t so the issue isn’t irrelevant. Therefore I support the work that Andrew does…” (etc).
I think he means “relevant” rather than “irrelevant” but we’ll allow him that, given his prior apology for any typos. But the point is this. At the time of Andrew Turner’s skin-of-the-teeth reselection as candidate in January of last year, he was busily telling everyone he thought ought to know (not sure whether this included Cllr Seely) that this would be his last term in Parliament. There had been some debate, you’ll recall, around his health issues.
I think it reasonable to infer, given the narrowness of his reselection vote (a majority of one) that his promise to retire by 2020 may have been a deciding factor in the way the vote went.
So what has become of that promise now, and what do those to whom it was made have to say about it?
Ear to the Ground
19.Oct.2016 8:54pm
Retired Hack is right that Andrew Turner was only reselected by one vote. However what swung it for him was there were several people at the meeting who wanted to see the back of him but felt that just 4 months before the election it was too late to vote him out and therefore reluctantly supported him. Turner himself did all he could to delay his reselection for as long as possible for this very reason.
By the time of the next general election it is probable the boundary changes will have been enacted resulting in two seats for the Island. This means the Tories will need a selection process for both and while I believe AT has the right to be on the shortlists (should he renege on his promise to retire) there should be a far better chance of removing him as a candidate. Any one else of even moderate ability ought to be selected.
Luisa Hillard
19.Oct.2016 8:53pm
If we have to suffer another Conservative MP let’s at least get someone effective. There’s only one Conservative in the Council with enough ability and that’s Stuart Hutchinson.
DaveIOW
19.Oct.2016 9:35pm
We don’t “have to suffer another Conservative MP”.
As constituents we can choose not to.
But we have to be presented with a credible alternative.
If those on the Island with political aspirations give us a candidate we can back, there are many thousands of us ready and willing to support you.
I might even suggest that you get together to consider a unity candidate to stand against the blue menace.
Luisa Hillard
19.Oct.2016 10:10pm
I agree that we need a unity candidate. I’ve been saying so for a while. However, I’m not used to being on the winning side of elections. Just once in 20 years of voting.
Unity (not Mitford)
19.Oct.2016 11:53pm
Perhaps the problem in getting your pleas for a unity candidate heard Luisa is that it always rather sounds like you think that candidate should be you?
fedupbritain
20.Oct.2016 7:56am
Assuming that we wait until 2020 for an election (although I’d think May fancies her chances of a clean sweep next year and bookies offering 9/4 on it) the Island would have two new constituencies, this would make Turner (if he decided to) have to apply to one of these. So both Turner and Seely could stand as candidates.
yjc
20.Oct.2016 8:16am
Stuart Hutchinson and/or Bob Seely – two great candidates for MP.
Refreshing choices actually.
mywifesheelsare2high
20.Oct.2016 7:05pm
Yjc two more great candidates for MP Councillors Whitehouse and Hollis they would be really good everyone loves them such nice people.
Mark Francis
20.Oct.2016 9:50am
Pugh? (!)
DaveIOW
20.Oct.2016 9:59am
The Island Conservatives:
Pugh, Pugh, Barney McGrew, Cuthbert, Dibble, Grub.
Ear to the ground
20.Oct.2016 6:14pm
AT will run again, and win. He didn’t promise not to, he merely suggested this term may be his last hurrah. I think even with two seats, Councillor Seely and ex councillor Pugh stand little chance of selection let alone election.
Marion
20.Oct.2016 6:33pm
Sometime ago I had lunch with a certain “Lady” who after a couple of glasses told me that Bob Seely was already the preferred candidate to take over from the woeful Andrew.
We should think hard before voting for Bob. He has no idea whatsoever about Islander’s wants or needs and like Whitehouse full of talk and no action. I could say he is a clone of the helpless and hopeless Andrew.
David Pugh needs to go elsewhere to get a seat. The Island will not forgive him although Cowes Yacht Haven still makes me smile.
I hope that Islander’s this time look at what our MP has NOT DONE for us and vote for someone who would move the Island forward.
Sadly I do not think this Labour or even Vix, she needs more understanding of local politics and her first step into the arena should be as an Island Councillor. Sorry Luisa you need to mature a bit. However, give me Jonathan and Stuart Hutchinson and we have the dream team.
nico
20.Oct.2016 6:41pm
It would be nice to get MPs who set the pulse racing with their dynamism.
I find that reading Bob Seely on here has the opposite effect on me.
Don Smith
25.May.2017 7:55pm
Back in 2005, he stood as the Conservative candidate in Broxtowe, Nottingham, coming very close to winning the race with 37.2% of the votes (18,161) – just 2,296 behind the Labour candidate.
He’s been a spin doctor for the Tories and a member of the PR team at music channel MTV. Not to mention serving in Iraq in the Territorial Army.
Bob’s currently doing a PhD at King’s College, London, where his area of study is non-conventional warfare.
Do we want a spin doctor to represent us?