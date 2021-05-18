Another fall in number of Isle of Wight residents seeking out of work benefits

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics show that 5,400 people in the Isle of Wight area were claiming ‘out of work benefits’ during April 2021 – these figures also includes Universal Credit figures.
That’s a fall of 125 since March 2021, when there were 5,525 claimants, and a rise of 675 from April 2020 (4,725 JSA claimants).
Breakdown of claimants
Of those claiming in April 2021,
- 3,220 were male
- 2,185 were female
- 5 were 16-17
- 1,040 were aged 18 To 24
- (595 were aged 18 To 21)
- 2,860 were aged 25 To 49
- 1,495 were aged 50+
That means 6.8% of the resident population of area aged 16-64 is claiming out of work benefits – 1.5% more than the rest of the South East (5.3%), and 0.4% more than the whole of the UK (6.4%).
