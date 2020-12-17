Another Isle of Wight Covid-19 vaccine clinic being set up

Further GP surgeries across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are getting ready to start vaccinating patients over the next few days, as the roll out of the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history.

Following ten sites across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight successfully starting at the beginning of this week, a further 16 sites will be taking delivery of the vaccine over the next couple of days and starting their clinics shortly.

West Wight Sport and Community Centre, Moa Place, Freshwater, is due to hold its clinics across the next few days.

More sites will then follow, to provide a network of clinics across the county.

Legg: GP practices will contact you when we can offer you a vaccine

Dr Michele Legg, GP and clinical chair of NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, said:

“All of our sites that started vaccinating patients across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight earlier this week have had a great start with clinics running smoothly. “We’ve heard lots of positive feedback from patients and staff, which has been lovely to hear as everyone is working incredibly hard on this huge task. “It is great to be able to offer the vaccine to more local people as we open up new clinics, but I would ask people please to be patient. GP practices will contact you when we can offer you a vaccine. “Whilst the vaccine rollout is really good news, it doesn’t mean any of us can drop our guard – we all must still take care to protect ourselves and others.”

Strictly by invitation only

Nurses, paramedics, pharmacists and other NHS staff will work alongside GPs to vaccinate those aged 80 and over, as well as care home workers and residents, identified as priority groups for the life-saving vaccine.

The NHS will contact people in the priority groups when it is their turn to receive the vaccine. People should not contact their surgeries, the vaccination service is available strictly by invitation only.

News shared by Priya on behalf of Isle of Wight CCG. Ed

Image: © DK Photography Isle of Wight