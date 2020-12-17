Isle of Wight remains in Tier 1, but Portsmouth to move to Tier 3 due to Covid numbers

The Isle of Wight will remain in Tier 1 status, following the announcement today (Thursday) of the Government’s review of Tiers.

The cumulative number of confirmed positive Covid-19 test results on the Isle of Wight is 1,036 – a rate per 100,000 of 734.75. There have been 38 positive test results in the last seven days – a rate per 100,000 of population of 26.95

Portsmouth

Gosport, Havant and Portsmouth has been moved up to Tier 3, whilst Hampshire will remain in Tier 2.

According to Portsmouth City Council, Portsmouth’s seven day rate (436) is double that of Southampton (227).

Travelling to Tier 3 areas

Many Isle of Wight residents work in Portsmouth or attend the hospital for treatment, so may be concerned about travelling there.

The Government guidance for Tier 1 residents states:

Avoid travel to or overnight stays in tier 3 areas other than where necessary, such as for work, education, youth services, to receive medical treatment, or because of caring responsibilities. You can travel through a tier 3 area as part of a longer journey

Find out more

For a full list of the Tier restrictions see the Government Website.

A full list of the changes to Tiers from Saturday 19th December can be found on the Gov Website.

Image: United Nations under CC BY 2.0