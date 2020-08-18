Another Isle of Wight death due to Coronavirus recorded

There has been one more death due to Coronavirus (Covid-19) recorded on the Isle of Wight.

The death was registered in an Isle of Wight care home in the week up to 7th August 2020.

This brings the total number of deaths on the Isle of Wight where Covid-19 is named on the death certificate to 87.

The figure is made up of 39 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 44 deaths in care homes.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases

The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the Isle of Wight is 428 making the rate per 100,000 of population 300.9.

This compares with 526 cases in neighbouring Portsmouth (244.8 per 100,000 of population) and 986 cases in Southampton (390.5 per 100,000 of population).

There have been five new positive cases since the start of August.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with the care and NHS staff who have worked so hard to help save lives.

Test and Trace App

The Isle of Wight has again been chosen as a testing ground for the new Test and Trace Coronavirus App.

This time it’s going to work in a different way and residents should have now received a letter with their unique code to activate the smartphone App.

Source: Daily stats can be found on the Gov Website – Deaths outside Hospital can be found on NHS England Website

Image: Anna under CC BY 2.0

