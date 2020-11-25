Another Isle of Wight death registered with Covid-19 as the cause

NHS England is reporting that one new death on the Isle of Wight has been registered where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was stated as the cause of death.

The death were recorded as taking place at St Mary’s hospital on 19th November and brings the cumulative number of deaths where Covid-19 is stated on the death certificate to 97.

Deaths: Where C19 named on death certificate

The cumulative figure is made up of 47 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 46 deaths in care homes, and is for the entire period, not just where there was positive test was in the last 28 days.

Public Health England the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic of people who had a positive test result for Covid-19 and died within 28 days of the first positive test is 80.

Positive test results

The cumulative total of people on the Isle of Wight who tested positive for Coronavirus is 934, a rate per 100,000 population of 662.41.

The latest R number for the South East remains at 1.1-1.3.

For full details see our weekly roundup.

Source: NHS England and Covid Dashboard (daily cases)

Image: Kateryna Tyshkul under CC BY 2.0

