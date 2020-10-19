Another rise in positive Coronavirus tests on the Isle of Wight

It’s important to remember that positive Coronavirus tests on the Isle of Wight remain low in comparison to other areas, but numbers have been rising in the last few weeks. Details within

covid19 in test tube

Since last night (18th October) the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight has increased by nine.

This sees the cumulative total of positive Covid-19 tests rise from 533 to 542, a rate per 100,000 population of 382.3.

There have been 36 positive tests since Monday last week (12th October).

The latest R number for the South East remains at 1.3-1.5, the same as the for whole of the UK.

An updated interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island.

Only get tested on the Island
Residents with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

  • a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)
  • a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)
  • a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Image: Vincent Ghilione under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 19th October, 2020 5:06pm

Patterson

34 new cases yesterday, 9 new cases today.

Well done Cllr Stewart and Tourism Chief Will Myles, I bet you are both really pleased with yourselves.

Idiots!

19, October 2020 5:41 pm
Patterson

4 new cases yesterday not 34……that’s probably next week I guess

19, October 2020 5:42 pm
