Interactive map shows positive Isle of Wight Coronavirus tests by area

The Government have updated their interactive Coronavirus map showing the Isle of Wight areas where positive tests have been confirmed in the last seven days.

The interactive map now allows you to click on a highlighted area to see how many positive tests have been confirmed. Areas where there are fewer than three cases in a seven-day period aren’t highlighted.

Latest figures

As of 2pm on Monday 19th October the cumulative number of positive Covid-19 tests on the Isle of Wight was 533.

That’s up by 27 since the previous Monday.

See the interactive map

Head over to the Government Website to see the interactive map. You can enter your postcode or just zoom into the Island to see the areas where positive tests have been confirmed in the last seven days.

Image: Mufid Majnun under CC BY 2.0