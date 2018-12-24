Anti-drink and drug drive operation results in over 150 arrests across the region

Police share this latest news. Ed

So far this December*, there have been 80 arrests for drink driving, and 155 drug wipes carried out across Hampshire and the Thames Valley of which 79 were positive as part of the Christmas campaign, Op Holly.

The festive campaign launched on the 1st December and runs until January, has been tackling those who drive under the influence of drink or drugs and has seen officer carrying out targeted patrols and roadside checks.

Any driver who is stopped due to concerns over their manner of driving, a vehicle defect, or is involved in a collision, are being breathalysed.

Drivers who are unfit to drive through drink, drugs or medication, can find themselves facing a court appearance, the potential to lose their licence and additional fines.

More than 150 arrests

Roads Safety Sergeant Rob Heard said:

“We continue to enforce and target drink and drug drivers throughout the month of December. Sadly, we have made more than 150 arrests for drink and drug driving. “Our message is plain and simple, please don’t take the risk and drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, it impairs your driving ability and reactions, the consequences are devastating and your thoughtless actions ruin innocent lives. “Now that the Christmas period is almost upon us, many of us will take the time to celebrate, please plan your journeys, organise taxis’ and consider the reality you maybe over the limit the morning after. “You can help tackle the issue by reporting to police anyone you know who is drink or drug driving by calling us on 101, texting 077814 80999 or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If the person is an immediate risk to another we advise calling 999. “We want everyone to have a safe and happy Christmas and New year.”

Key results

Some key results up to *16th Dec 2018

• Hampshire breath tests 1,326, Thames Valley 1,413

• Hampshire drink arrests 31, Thames Valley 49

• 71% drink drive offenders are male

• Most common days for breath test arrests are Saturday and Sundays

• Hampshire Drug wipe tests 62, 26 positive (42%) and Thames Valley Drug wipe tests 93 (57% positive) –

• Most common days for Drug wipe arrests are Friday and Saturday

• Most positive Breath arrests are in age group of 35 to 49 years

• Most positive Drug wipe arrests are in age group 17 to 34 years

Morning-after Op Holly

This morning (Thursday, 20 Dec) roads policing officers ran a drink and drug drive ‘morning-after’ operation on the north and southbound carriageway of the A34 near to Sutton Scotney.

More than 70 drivers were engaged with three were arrested for drink and drug driving offences, and nine other motoring offences were dealt with during the four hour operation.

Temporary Sergeant Paul Blum said:

“Our main area of focus this morning was around educating drivers about the risks of drink and drug driving. It was a successful and effective operation, where we had varying motoring demographic. “We conducted 26 breath tests, 2 of which were positive. We arrested one male driver of a goods vehicle for a positive drug wipe at the scene. We also dealt with one no insurance, three seatbelt offences, two mobile phone offences, one no VEL which meant the vehicle was seized, two vehicles issued with a prohibition notice, one driver given a ticket for defective tyre cord.”

