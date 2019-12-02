Apprenticeship College passes Ofsted inspection with flying colours

Congratulations are in order for all at HTP Apprenticeship College, whose latest Ofsted inspection has resulted in a rating of Good in all areas of provision.

A full inspection took place last month at both the Portsmouth and Isle of Wight centres where learners follow apprenticeships at levels 2–5 in business administration and management, health and social care, and hospitality, among other things.

Randall: “Report speaks for itself”

Rachael Randall (pictured), Chief Executive and Principal, told OnTheWight,

“In the first term of inspections under the new more rigorous Ofsted Education Inspection Framework, we are thrilled that we have achieved ‘Good’ in all areas of our provision; especially as Ofsted haven’t been to see us for 11 years! “The report speaks for itself, however we are very pleased with the key findings of the report in particular that ‘learners and apprentices enjoy their time at HTP. They feel safe, behave well and are motivated to achieve’.”

Some of the highlights

Highlights from the report include:

Learners benefit from high levels of support which help them achieve their learning goals.

Achieve well and value highly the new knowledge and skills that they gain and the behaviours they develop.

Apprentices quickly develop new knowledge, skills and behaviours through very well-planned programmes designed in close collaboration with employers.

Learners feel safe, behave well and are motivated to achieve.

A high proportion of learners and most apprentices move into sustained jobs.

Almost all of the small number of learners on traineeships move on to apprenticeships

Managers provide excellent support for learners’ and apprentices’ skills development in English and mathematics.

Learners and apprentices are polite, tolerant and respectful to each other, staff and external customers and clients.

Leaders manage subcontractors extremely well and make sure that they fully understand their role in helping learners and apprentices to achieve.

Leaders and staff ensure that safeguarding has a high profile and that all learners and apprentices are safe

To reach Outstanding

In order to reach Outstanding status, the provider can make the following changes:

Leaders should ensure that managers on the health and social care programmes have appropriate vocational knowledge to strengthen the management of those programmes.

Leaders should ensure that staff fully understand and monitor the activities and quality of the off-the-job training for apprentices following standards apprenticeships in health and social care.

Directors should make sure that they establish a more formal arrangement to appropriately challenge leaders to respond to identified improvements.

The report

You can read the report in full. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.