Artworks by primary school children showcased at People’s Pop Up Gallery

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely. Ed

MP Bob Seely, who is working to raise the profile of the arts on the Island, was impressed by artwork produced by children from Nine Acres Primary School which was showcased at the ‘Be creARTive’ exhibition in Newport last week (19th July).

The exhibition at the People’s Pop Up Gallery (PPUG), organised by Island arts charity Independent Arts, is in Newport High Street and displayed the children’s artwork for the last three weeks.

Wide range of inspiration

The children had produced cave paintings, Picasso inspired faces, WWII propaganda posters, charcoal portraits, chalk pastel drawings of the school’s chickens as well as African-themed art, giraffes, and William Morris inspired pieces.

Bob said:

“The students produced a wonderful display of fantastic artwork that they should be really proud of. I was particularly impressed with the chalk pastel chickens and Picasso-inspired faces. Bryony Mackrill at Nine Acres is clearly an inspirational Art Teacher. “Art is so important in raising aspirations and enriching life and is a great way to get children learning in a different way. “I’m so pleased that the Arts Council England have now agreed to give the Island priority status so that our many arts and culture groups have easier access to funds to help them grow. Independent Arts are doing a fantastic job in providing access to exciting and stimulating creative activities for Islanders.”

From left Bryony Mackrill Art Teacher at Nine Acres Primary School, Hannah Griffiths Independent Arts Project Manager, Amelia Jenkins, Amy Ashman, Tazmin Stevens and Bea Wharton (front) from Nine Acres Primary School, Bob Seely MP, Beth Dyer Head Teacher of Nine Acres Primary School

Over 400 visitors in three weeks

Hannah Griffiths, Independent Arts Project Manager, said:

“The Nine Acres Exhibition has been a brilliant blast of colour in the gallery. It has given the children the chance to not only show their work, but some were given the chance to be gallery assistants and show visitors around including their MP Bob Seely. “This exhibition has brought a whole new audience to PPUG with over 400 visitors seeing the exhibition over its three-week run.”

Great feedback gave the children a boost

Nine Acres Head Teacher Beth Dyer said: