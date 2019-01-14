Bag searches to be introduced at Isle of Wight council meetings

From this week, if you want to attend Isle of Wight full council meetings your bag will be searched before you can go up to the public gallery. Here’s why ….

Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓

bag being searched

Following the Labour Party protest at the Isle of Wight council meeting in November, when banners were unfurled from the public gallery, new security measures are being introduced.

New measures
An email to all councillors states the banner unfurling “raised concerns about the safety of those sitting below” and therefore, security measured have been re-considered.

The new measures will include adjusting the seating in the chamber, as well as searching the bags of members of the public before they are allowed to go up to the public gallery.

This week’s meeting
A large number of residents are expected to the meeting this Wednesday (16th January), so priority for access the public gallery will be those who ask questions and the petition proposers (the council will be hearing petitions about the closure threat of the Law Centre, proposed new Newport and overnight parking charges and cross Solent travel scheme).

Should there not be enough room in the public gallery a conference room with a video link will be set up.

Image: zieak under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 14th January, 2019 9:31am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2m5o

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

3 Comments on "Bag searches to be introduced at Isle of Wight council meetings"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
Geoff Brodie

The petitions are actually about the existential threat to the Law Centre funding and the proposed new Newport and overnight parking charges, as well as the cross-Solent travel scheme. The Ryde parking petition was presented to November full council.

Vote Up10Vote Down
14, January 2019 9:36 am
mariner58

Mr Brodie, in advance of the meeting, has anyone indicated the cost of employing overnight parking enforcement officers or estimated the extra revenue they’re expected to raise?

Vote Up00Vote Down
14, January 2019 9:41 am
Sally Perry

You’re right, thanks Geoff – having a Monday morning moment. Will amend

Vote Up00Vote Down
14, January 2019 9:52 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*