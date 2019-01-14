Bag searches to be introduced at Isle of Wight council meetings

Following the Labour Party protest at the Isle of Wight council meeting in November, when banners were unfurled from the public gallery, new security measures are being introduced.

New measures

An email to all councillors states the banner unfurling “raised concerns about the safety of those sitting below” and therefore, security measured have been re-considered.

The new measures will include adjusting the seating in the chamber, as well as searching the bags of members of the public before they are allowed to go up to the public gallery.

This week’s meeting

A large number of residents are expected to the meeting this Wednesday (16th January), so priority for access the public gallery will be those who ask questions and the petition proposers (the council will be hearing petitions about the closure threat of the Law Centre, proposed new Newport and overnight parking charges and cross Solent travel scheme).

Should there not be enough room in the public gallery a conference room with a video link will be set up.

Image: zieak under CC BY 2.0