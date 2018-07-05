Barbershop singers perform in aid of Haylands Farm

Friends In Harmony will be holding a fundraising event on Friday next week.
Why not pop along to the Kingston Arms in Cowes and be entertained by these lovely Barbershop singers.
You might even have a chance to join in!
Raising funds for Haylands Farm
The evening has been planned to raise some much-needed funds for Haylands Farm – a day centre in Ryde which offers work experience and support to students with varying needs, such as learning and physical disabilities.
There’ll be a raffle and a whip round! All are welcome.
Where and when
The event takes place on Friday 13th July at from 7.30pm at the Kingston Arms, 176 Newport Road, Cowes.
Image: © Haylands Farm
Thursday, 5th July, 2018 11:07am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2l61
Filed under: Cowes, Haylands, Island-wide, What's On
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓