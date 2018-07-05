Barbershop singers perform in aid of Haylands Farm

Friends In Harmony will be holding a fundraising event on Friday next week.

Why not pop along to the Kingston Arms in Cowes and be entertained by these lovely Barbershop singers.

You might even have a chance to join in!

Raising funds for Haylands Farm

The evening has been planned to raise some much-needed funds for Haylands Farm – a day centre in Ryde which offers work experience and support to students with varying needs, such as learning and physical disabilities.

There’ll be a raffle and a whip round! All are welcome.

Where and when

The event takes place on Friday 13th July at from 7.30pm at the Kingston Arms, 176 Newport Road, Cowes.

Image: © Haylands Farm

