Gas man Phil Carter recently retired from gas distribution company SGN after 45 years of service.

Phil joined SGN in 1973 as a draughtsman at our depot in Portsmouth after successfully completing his heating and ventilation apprenticeship at Portsmouth Dockyard.

At that time, the maps of the underground network of gas mains – now fully digital – were hand drawn by Phil and his team.

Move to the Isle of Wight

His next big move came in 1999 when he became Network Operations Manager and moved to the Isle of Wight. Phil said,

“It’s difficult to describe the Island. There’s a quaintness about it and beautiful views. Once you come here, it’s difficult to leave. “My move was the best thing that happened to me in my career. I was able to build my own team and see them become successful in SGN. They’ve all made me so proud.”

Regular commute to Poole

In 2012, Phil became Business Performance Manager covering the Isle of Wight. His new role meant regular commutes to our Poole depot.

He said,

“Since then, I use the ferry quite a lot. I was responsible for teams on both sides of the channel, and we always felt like one team despite the distance. It shows that you’re not limited by living on an Island.”

Phil retired in June following a farewell lunch with Director of Operations Glenn Norman.

Phil “a loyal employee of SGN”

Glenn said,

“This is the end of an era on the Isle of Wight. Phil has retired from the gas industry following 45 years loyal service. He has been a loyal employee of SGN and his professionalism and dedication within operations has been second to none. “He has been a key part of the senior team and has mentored a number of employees both on the Island and on the mainland. I wish him a long and healthy retirement.”

Retirement adventures

Phil intends to spend his retirement exploring the Island with his wife and doing more gardening. He said,

“I’ve also taken up bowls at the Totland Bay Bowling Club, so we’ll see how that goes. “I want to thank all my friends and colleagues in the Isle of Wight and Poole depots. The best thing I ever did was to join SGN in 1973.”

Article shares by Waseem on behalf of SGN. Ed

Image: SGN Operations managers Gavin, Phil, Paul and Glenn at Phil’s farewell lunch