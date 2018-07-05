Ventnor teenager’s call to Isle of Wight council to re-install recycling banks

An Island teenager has started a campaign, urging the Isle of Wight Council to re-install recycling bins in every town.

On Monday, the Isle of Wight Council announced they would be withdrawing bottle and recycling banks from across the Island due to the success of kerbside recycling and misuse of the bins.

However, 17-year-old Finn Guy from Ventnor has written to the council, urging them to put recycling bins in every town — and has even written to the council to kickstart the process.

Shocked at plastic in the sea

Finn, a lifeguard who often spends time at the beach, said he has been shocked recently at how much plastic and rubbish is left behind in the sea.

Surfers against sewage estimate there is 269,000 tonnes of plastic rubbish in the ocean.

Finn said:

“It’s a truck load of rubbish every minute. This pollution will inevitably affect our tourism as a beachside society as well as ruin the beautiful scenery the Isle of Wight is known for.”

Every town should have bins

Bin placement, he said, should be in every town, local supermarket and school on the Island, encouraging residents and visitors to recycle.

He said:

“A lot of people have seen their recycling just thrown in with the general rubbish so it can get a bit disheartening. So I am asking the council to make a positive step forward.”

Biffa willing to get involved

Finn wrote to Biffa, who recycle plastics, glass and material. The company replied and said they would be able to help, but only if the council agreed to pay them to collect and provide the bins.

In a letter to the council, Finn said:

“Bins could then be emptied by the refuse collectors and taken to the correct recycling facilities such as ‘Lynnbottom Household Waste Recycling Centre’ and could make a huge environmental impact as well as making the Isle of Wight greener.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Images: © Megan Baynes

