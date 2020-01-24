Belgrave Road: Action to be taken over the weekend before bad weather arrives

News below shared by the Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

There has been no significant change to the movement of the wall on Belgrave Road, Ventnor in the past 48 hours or any additional threat to properties in the affected area since the weekend, although we are continuing to monitor the situation around the clock.

We have also been liaising with the utility companies; Southern Water and SGN who have both been working on site. The focus of their work has been to ensure the water and gas supply within the area can be safely maintained for residents.

Remove loose materials

Our priority continues to be the safety of residents and while it remains unsafe and impractical for us to intervene substantially onsite until the situation has stabilised, we have assessed the site area and are planning to take steps to remove any loose material from the site that we can safely access and easily remove, using specially trained, professional roped access teams.

Although these steps will not stop any wall movement, they will help to remove some of the loose pieces of material that are not contributing to the stability of the wall, preventing them from falling onto the area below.

Safety netting

We are also progressing well with our arrangement to install a safety netting system over the area which is also intended to reduce the risk of falling debris should further movement of the wall occur in the coming days and weeks.

We anticipate this work taking place through this weekend to help minimise the effects of the changing weather condition expected soon.

Round the clock monitoring

We are continuing our monitoring on site around the clock and regular site inspections by engineers and this will continue over the weekend. The council’s community liaison officers have also been making regular checks on residents and will continue to do so in the coming weeks.

Residents who have any concerns please call Island Roads on 01983 822440 or email info@islandroads.com