Belgrave Road landslip: Last inspection Nov 2018 – Latest photos show yet further slippage

The partial collapse of the retaining wall on Belgrave Road, Ventnor took a further battering from the storms last week.

There has been further downward movement of the road and backfill, as well as further cracks and failures appearing further along the wall.

Island Roads – who are responsible for maintaining retaining walls – have fitted several monitoring instruments along the wall to measure the movement.

Wall last inspected in 2018

Retaining walls are subject to a regular two-yearly inspection regime, defined in the Highways PFI contract and in line with national standards.

The council confirm that at the last inspection – November 2018 – the wall in Belgrave Road “showed no indications of any potential failure”.

A spokesperson said,

“Our inspection programme for highway structures is in accordance with nationally recognised practice, with inspections every two years. Our last inspection was in November 2018 and we would have been due to inspect it again in late 2020.”



The path and wall have disappeared

Another large crack has appeared

Another section of the wall drops

The footpath has completed disappeared

Hard to see through the netting, but more of the wall has collapsed

The brick buttresses are supported the wall