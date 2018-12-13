Ben Morley confirmed for Wightlink Warriors in 2019

Rob shares this latest news on behalf of Island Speedway. Ed

Reigning National League Riders Champion Ben Morley has given Island speedway fans a massive pre-Christmas boost with news that he will be back to ride for the ‘Wightlink’ Warriors in 2019.

A new recruit to the Island at the start of 2018, Morley quickly found popularity on the terraces with a string of high scores and polished performances both home and away. His sharp starting and classy riding style made this Essex born charger a very hard man to beat and it was only a nasty hand injury mid-season that put a temporary stop to a great run of form.

Returning on a 9.13 average it is almost certain that he will resume the captaincy and inspire his team mates, old and new, to bigger and better things.

Ben said,

”I was so pleased to get the call from the club asking me if I was able to come back. The point’s limits in both the Championship and National League have been reduced and several guys have been squeezed out. “I’m really sorry for them but delighted to be going back to the Warriors and I’m also closing in on a deal in the Championship so all’s good. I learned a lot from riding the big Island track and it helped me have a very positive year so more of the same in 2019 I hope.”

Warrior’s co-promoter Barry Bishop was thrilled to have secured Morley’s return and said,

“It is absolutely fantastic to have Ben Morley back on board in 2019. As well as being a top, top rider, he has been a superb captain and is a terrific guy. He has worked with us in building all of the community aspects of the club and is an outstanding representative of what we are aiming for. “I really think Ben can go even further with the Warriors and we will be supporting him and the rest of the team every step of the way.”

Image: © Ian Groves