Best Isle of Wight pub, as voted for by ‘Beers and Buses’ fans, revealed

Visitors to the Isle of Wight Classic Buses, Beer and Walks Weekend in October have voted The Castle in Sandown as their top pub for 2019. This is the second year that the venue has topped the poll.

Participants in the event are given the opportunity to vote for their favourite pub over the two days, based on their overall experience at each venue. Runners-up this year were The Buddle Inn at Niton and The Old Village Inn, Bembridge.

Second-time winners

Tim Marshall, of the Isle of Wight branch of CAMRA, said,

“We congratulate everyone at The Castle for winning this accolade for a second time. “The Beer and Buses event generates significant additional trade and allows visitors to try out new venues.”

The Top Ten

The top ten venues, as voted for by Beer and Buses visitors, were:

The Castle, Sandown The Buddle Inn, Niton The Old Village Inn, Bembridge Porchfield Cricket Club, Porchfield The Volunteer, Ventnor The Railway Inn, Ryde The White Lion, Niton The Solent Inn, Ryde The Highdown Inn, Totland The Sportsman’s Rest, Porchfield

The bar at the Isle of Wight Steam Railway, Havenstreet, also scored highly, as did The Wight Mouse Inn, Chale, and Cowes Ale House.

News shared by Trevor on behalf of the Isle of Wight Bus Museum. Ed