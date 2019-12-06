Can your business help fund carbon monoxide detectors for elderly and vulnerable?

The Bobby Scheme is tackling a silent killer by launching a funding campaign to fit carbon monoxide alarms in the homes of vulnerable and elderly people across the region.

As temperatures drop and heating is switched on, people may not be aware that their lives are in danger.

Carbon monoxide poisoning causes more than 50 deaths each year

According to the national “CO Be Alarmed” campaign, which raises awareness of the dangers of CO, more than 50 people a year die from carbon monoxide poisoning, with another 4000 requiring hospital treatment.

A poisonous gas with no smell or taste, Carbon monoxide can be produced by any fossil fuel burning device, from gas cookers to wood burners. . Breathing CO can leave victims feeling very ill or, if exposed to it over a long period or at high levels, it can kill.

To be safe, a detector should be fitted within three metres of each device, so every household needs a number of them positioned around the home.

Can your business help?

The Bobby Scheme plans to install 280 carbon monoxide (CO) detectors across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight over the winter period, at a cost of £3,500.

However, with around 40% of homes nationwide without a CO detector, The Bobby Scheme is calling on local businesses to help fund more of the life-saving devices.

As important as a smoke detector

Bobby Scheme fitter Steven O’Halloran visits homes to give safety advice and fits CO detectors for those who need them:

“We should all have detectors near any device we burn fuel in. “In my view having a CO detector is just as important as a smoke detector.”

Simple devices can save lives

David Watkins is Business Development Manager of the Blue Lamp Trust which funds and operates the Bobby Scheme in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

“Carbon monoxide is a potential killer in every home but particularly for the elderly or vulnerable. “We usually need to fit several detectors in each home and with another £3,500 we could help twice as many of the most vulnerable members of our society. They’re simple devices, but they can save a life.”

If you are interested in sponsoring carbon monoxide detectors for this winter, contact David at bobby@bluelamptrust.org.uk or phone 0300 777 0157.

What is The Bobby Scheme?

Supported by the emergency services and local authorities, The Bobby Scheme provides a free service to elderly and vulnerable people, promoting crime prevention and fire safety initiatives.

For over 20 years its trained fitters, who are all vetted by Hampshire police, uniformed and carry ID cards, visit homes to carry out full home crime-prevention surveys, give reassurance and offer specific crime-prevention advice to improve safety. They also fit locks, spyholes, door chains and smoke alarms where needed.

What is the The Blue Lamp Trust?

The Blue Lamp Trust, based in Eastleigh, provides driving assessments and other training for taxi licence applicants and fleet driver training nationwide.

Through its activities it funds and operates The Bobby Scheme in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.