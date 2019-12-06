4,500 litres of Isle of Wight milk sold in first five weeks: Now available from ten Island locations

A regional co-operative is rolling out a new brand of Isle of Wight milk across its Island convenience stores following a successful initial launch.

Isle of Wight Milk was launched in three of Southern Co-op’s stores at the end of October and sold more than 4,400 litres in the first five weeks.

Protecting Island heritage

The new brand of milk is produced at Read’s Farm in Carisbrooke and is processed at Briddlesford Lodge Farm as a way to protect the Island’s heritage, ensure farmers get a fair price and to reduce the impact on the environment by reducing travel distances.

Currently millions of litres of milk that are being produced each year on the Isle of Wight are being transported to the mainland for processing.

But using Briddlesford’s newly installed processing plant will cut the costs of production while ensuring the highest standard of processing with a 12 day shelf life.

Elliott: A huge success

Matt Elliott, from the Local Flavours team at Southern Co-op, said:

“We had high hopes when we launched the milk and quite rightly as it has proven a huge success. “The community has really embraced the milk and shown their support of local producers. “Our Local Flavours range was launched on the Isle of Wight more than a decade ago so it is always great to be able to add new quality products to the range.”

Range of outlets

From 9th December, Isle of Wight Milk will be available in The Co-operative Food stores in Shanklin’s Regent Street, Sandown’s Avenue Road (petrol station), Rookley’s Main Road, Ryde’s West Street, Bembridge’s Sherbourne Street, Cowes’s Mill Hill Road, Carisbrooke’s High Street, Freshwater’s Avenue Road, and Freshwater’s Afton Road.

It is also available in Bembridge’s Welcome store in Lane End Court, Lane End.



Reed: In worst year getting out of bed just to lose money

Mark Reed, who runs Read’s Farm Partnership with his mother Kaysie and is assisted by his wife Jodie, said:

“In our worst year we were basically getting out of bed everyday just to lose money. We had to make some very difficult decisions. “This new brand is about working together and ensuring a future for our family and our farm. It gives us hope. Our main goal is to look after our cows. If you look after them then they look after you.”

The milk costs £1.50 for a two litre bottle of either whole milk, semi-skimmed or skimmed.