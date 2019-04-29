Best performance yet at Mildenhall, but not quite enough

Rob shares this latest report from Island Speedway. Ed

Mildenhall 51 – IW 39

The Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors speedway team had the tables turned on them at Mildenhall yesterday afternoon as the Fen Tigers gained revenge for their defeat on the Island last Thursday.

Warriors were only four points in arrears after thirteen of the fifteen heats, however the home side suddenly found their gating skills and finished the meeting with two 5-1 advantages to put a somewhat flattering complexion on the score line. There was no lack of effort from the visitors.

Four straight heat wins for skipper

Skipper Ben Morley (pictured) took four straight heat wins before falling in the last race chasing down the Fen Tigers pair, whilst team mate Georgie Wood clocked three wins before mechanical gremlins caused him to slow and lose position in the last race. The Warriors reserves also worked overtime for points, but with scant reward.

In a reverse of Thursday’s fixture, it was the home side that produced a more rounded display and adapted better to track conditions that had changed after the mid-meeting interval.

Warrior’s Team Manager Kev Shepherd said,

“We were in close touch until the last two races, but they went against us as the Fen Tigers found their gating skills and our riders hit trouble. That said, this was our best performance at Mildenhall for some time and we look to build on our home win last week when we entertain Plymouth this coming Thursday.”

Scorers

Mildenhall: Danny Ayres 10, Sam Bebee (R/R), Charlie Brooks 8+3, Jason Edwards 12+1, David Wallinger 10, Elliot Kelly 8+2 and Macauley Leek 3+1.

Wightlink Warriors: Georgie Wood 11, Chris Widman 3, Ryan Terry-Daley 5, Danno Verge 2+1, Ben Morley 12, Chad Wirtzfeld 3+1 and Connor King 3+1.