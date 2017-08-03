Big tree branch down: Blocks road and envelops car (HD photos)

Following the strong winds of last night, a tree in Trinity Road, Ventnor came down this morning.

At around 9:45 this morning, residents of the road heard a loud crack, “I caught it out of the corner of my eye,” someone in a house near by told OnTheWight, “It all came down in one go. It was on the tree – then it was on the floor.”

“Next thing that happened was everyone in the street stuck their heads out of the window to see what the heck was going on.”

There’s a car underneath, but a provisional look at it – appears like it’s escaped damage.

The district warden from Island Roads was quickly on the scene, arranging a tree cutting crew to clear the road. OnTheWight understand that the road is now clear.

