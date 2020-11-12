Biggest daily rise in number of positive Isle of Wight Coronavirus tests

The number of positive Covid-19 tests is jumping up again on the Isle of Wight. Details within

help flatten the curve by washing your hands - united nations

Since Wednesday 11th November the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight have increased by 23.

There have been 109 positive tests in the last seven days – a rate per 100,000 population of 77.30. The latest R number for the South East remains at 1.2-1.4.

This takes the cumulative total from 770 to 793, a rate per 100,000 population of 562.41.

Live map
An interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island.

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

Only get tested on the Island
Residents with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

  • a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)
  • a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)
  • a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal
  • Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Image: united nations under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 12th November, 2020 4:51pm

By

2 Comments on "Biggest daily rise in number of positive Isle of Wight Coronavirus tests"

longford

Pleased with that Dave Stewart and Will Myles?

12, November 2020 5:39 pm
alisonjane

33,470 positive cases reported in the UK today.

12, November 2020 5:41 pm

