Binnel Studios: Head to St Lawrence for Third Summer Exhibition

The wonderful artists at Binnel Studios – based in the former Isle of Wight Glassworks in deepest, but delightful St Lawrence – will be holding their Third Summer Exhibition at the end of August.

There’ll be a veritable feast for the eyes with work from the now-eight fully-established artists working from Binnel Studios. You’ll be able to meet the artists and see where they work – featuring Molly Attrill; Matthew Chambers; Jane Cox; David Firmstone; Guido Oakley; Celia Wilkinson and two new artists since the last summer exhibition, Phil Capon and Amanda Wheeler.

Those who appreciate the highest quality of work are invited to visit the studios between 26th and 28th August, open each day between 11am and 4pm.

The artists

You’ll be able to see a wide variety of styles, across all mediums, all available for buy during the Third Summer Exhibition.

Potter, Molly Attrill (top left), has been creating her works of art for over 40 years. Working in potteries in France and Canada, Molly went on to establish her own pottery on the Isle of Wight in the early 1980s.

Award-winning ceramic sculptor, Matthew Chambers (top right), has his work widely exhibited and is represented by galleries in the UK and internationally. His exquisite ceramic works have been purchased for several museum collections as well as Spanish fashion house, Loewe.

Jane Cox (bottom right) is cited as one of “the Top Ten collectable potters currently working in the UK” (Patricia Morrison, The Guardian) Binnel studios logo

and has had permanent collections at The Crafts Council, The British Council and The Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge. She’s held lecturing posts and received numerous awards.

Painter, David Firmstone (top middle), has been involved in art all his life, since he won the Children’s Painting Prize in 1958. His landscapes and seascapes of the Isle of Wight and abroad are incredibly commanding and must be seen in person.

Guido Oakley (bottom middle) creates unique pieces of sculpture, with the use of exquisite crystals bring each sculpture an element of healing art. Guido has an intriguing ability to mesmerize you with his creative genius immersing you in a somewhat etheral world of beauty and majestic glamour.

Celia Wilkinson (bottom left) studied painting at St Martins College of Art in the mid 80s and has exhibited widely in the UK and abroad. Her paintings are an expression of what she’s feeling, using the landscape as her starting point.

New additions

There are two additions to the studio collective since last year.

Phil Capon studied art at Portsmouth College of Art under such luminaries as David Hockney and Joseph Losey. He went on to work as an Art Director/Creative Director for several leading London Advertising Agencies, winning numerous awards for his work.

Amanda Wheeler says she’s relishing her own studio space in this creative haven, surrounded by the inspirational, beautiful coastline and talented friends. Her work is forever evolving, but primarily she paints semi-abstract coastal seascapes using acrylics and watercolours.

Where and when

The exhibition is open between 11am – 4pm on Saturday 26th, Sunday 27th and Monday 28th August 2017.

If you are unfamiliar with St Lawrence, from Ventnor continue on the A3055 past Ventnor Botanic Garden until you reach Old Park Road (on your left) and then follow the signs for Binnel Studios.

Entry is free, but don’t forget to visit the cash-point first, because you might just fall in love with what you see.

Image: © Matthew Chambers

Our thanks to Binnel Studios for sponsoring this event feature. They and other businesses taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

