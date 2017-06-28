Isle of Wight competitors pull out all the stops at Island Games

It’s medals galore for Team Isle of Wight at the Island Games in Gotland, Sweden.

Isle of Wight competitors have been putting in a sterling effort and it’s paid off.

The Games don’t finish until Friday, and Team Isle of Wight have already managed to pick up 18 medals, seven of them Gold!

The Island team seems to be particularly strong in the shooting events, winning at least ten medals.

Well done to everyone taking part and representing the Isle of Wight at these Games, as well as coaches, trainers and supportive family members.

Here’s how the medal table looked by Wednesday evening.



Sport Event Competitor Medal Athletics 3000m SteepleChase Men Daniel Eckersley Gold Athletics 5,000m Men Daniel Eckersley Silver Athletics Hammer Throw Men Andrew Frost Silver Athletics Hammer Throw Women Amy Clarke Gold Athletics Hammer Throw Women Wallis Canning Bronze Shooting ISSF 10m Air Pistol - Team - Men Isle of Wight Gold Shooting ISSF 10m Air Pistol - Team - Women Isle of Wight Gold Shooting ISSF 10m Air Pistol - Women Shelley Moss Silver Shooting ISSF 25m Sport Pistol - Team - Women Isle of Wight Gold Shooting ISSF 25m Sport Pistol - Women Imogen Moss Gold Shooting ISSF 25m Sport Pistol - Women Shelley Moss Silver Shooting ISSF 25m Standard Pistol - Team - Women Isle of Wight Gold Shooting ISSF 300M Centre Fire Prone Rifle - Team Isle of Wight Silver Shooting ISSF 50m Free Pistol - Team - Men Isle of Wight Silver Shooting NSRA 100 Yards Prone Rifle - Men Dominic Cowen Bronze Swimming Women's 400m Freestyle Chloe Plater Bronze Swimming Women's 400m Individual Medley Chloe Plater

Bronze Swimming Women's 800m Freestyle Chloe Plater

Silver

Keeping up with all the medals

To stay up to date with all the results, follow the Isle of Wight Island Games Association on Twitter and Facebook, where you can also see photos and videos from the Games.

Keep an eye on the Island Games Medal Table by visiting the official Website

The next NatWest Island Games take place in Gibraltar in 2019.