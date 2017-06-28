Isle of Wight competitors pull out all the stops at Island Games

It’s medals galore for Team Isle of Wight at the Island Games in Gotland, Sweden.
Isle of Wight competitors have been putting in a sterling effort and it’s paid off.
The Games don’t finish until Friday, and Team Isle of Wight have already managed to pick up 18 medals, seven of them Gold!
The Island team seems to be particularly strong in the shooting events, winning at least ten medals.
Well done to everyone taking part and representing the Isle of Wight at these Games, as well as coaches, trainers and supportive family members.
Here’s how the medal table looked by Wednesday evening.
Sport
|Event
|Competitor
|Medal
|Athletics
|3000m SteepleChase Men
|Daniel Eckersley
|Gold
|Athletics
|5,000m Men
|Daniel Eckersley
|Silver
|Athletics
|Hammer Throw Men
|Andrew Frost
|Silver
|Athletics
|Hammer Throw Women
|Amy Clarke
|Gold
|Athletics
|Hammer Throw Women
|Wallis Canning
|Bronze
|Shooting
|ISSF 10m Air Pistol - Team - Men
|Isle of Wight
|Gold
|Shooting
|ISSF 10m Air Pistol - Team - Women
|Isle of Wight
|Gold
|Shooting
|ISSF 10m Air Pistol - Women
|Shelley Moss
|Silver
|Shooting
|ISSF 25m Sport Pistol - Team - Women
|Isle of Wight
|Gold
|Shooting
|ISSF 25m Sport Pistol - Women
|Imogen Moss
|Gold
|Shooting
|ISSF 25m Sport Pistol - Women
|Shelley Moss
|Silver
|Shooting
|ISSF 25m Standard Pistol - Team - Women
|Isle of Wight
|Gold
|Shooting
|ISSF 300M Centre Fire Prone Rifle - Team
|Isle of Wight
|Silver
|Shooting
|ISSF 50m Free Pistol - Team - Men
|Isle of Wight
|Silver
|Shooting
|NSRA 100 Yards Prone Rifle - Men
|Dominic Cowen
|Bronze
|Swimming
|Women's 400m Freestyle
|Chloe Plater
|Bronze
|Swimming
|Women's 400m Individual Medley
|Chloe Plater
|Bronze
|Swimming
|Women's 800m Freestyle
|Chloe Plater
|Silver
Keeping up with all the medals
To stay up to date with all the results, follow the Isle of Wight Island Games Association on Twitter and Facebook, where you can also see photos and videos from the Games.
Keep an eye on the Island Games Medal Table by visiting the official Website
The next NatWest Island Games take place in Gibraltar in 2019.
