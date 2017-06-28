Isle of Wight competitors pull out all the stops at Island Games

The Games don’t finish until Friday, and Team Isle of Wight have already managed to pick up 18 medals, seven of them Gold! Well done to everyone involved.

It’s medals galore for Team Isle of Wight at the Island Games in Gotland, Sweden.

Isle of Wight competitors have been putting in a sterling effort and it’s paid off.

The Island team seems to be particularly strong in the shooting events, winning at least ten medals.

Well done to everyone taking part and representing the Isle of Wight at these Games, as well as coaches, trainers and supportive family members.

Here’s how the medal table looked by Wednesday evening.


Sport		EventCompetitorMedal
Athletics3000m SteepleChase MenDaniel EckersleyGold
Athletics5,000m MenDaniel EckersleySilver
AthleticsHammer Throw MenAndrew FrostSilver
AthleticsHammer Throw WomenAmy ClarkeGold
AthleticsHammer Throw WomenWallis CanningBronze
ShootingISSF 10m Air Pistol - Team - MenIsle of WightGold
ShootingISSF 10m Air Pistol - Team - WomenIsle of WightGold
ShootingISSF 10m Air Pistol - WomenShelley MossSilver
ShootingISSF 25m Sport Pistol - Team - WomenIsle of WightGold
ShootingISSF 25m Sport Pistol - WomenImogen MossGold
ShootingISSF 25m Sport Pistol - WomenShelley MossSilver
ShootingISSF 25m Standard Pistol - Team - WomenIsle of WightGold
ShootingISSF 300M Centre Fire Prone Rifle - TeamIsle of WightSilver
ShootingISSF 50m Free Pistol - Team - MenIsle of WightSilver
ShootingNSRA 100 Yards Prone Rifle - MenDominic CowenBronze
SwimmingWomen's 400m FreestyleChloe PlaterBronze
SwimmingWomen's 400m Individual MedleyChloe Plater
Bronze
SwimmingWomen's 800m FreestyleChloe Plater
Silver

Keeping up with all the medals
To stay up to date with all the results, follow the Isle of Wight Island Games Association on Twitter and Facebook, where you can also see photos and videos from the Games.

Keep an eye on the Island Games Medal Table by visiting the official Website

The next NatWest Island Games take place in Gibraltar in 2019.

Wednesday, 28th June, 2017 6:51pm

