Bird keepers must follow strict biosecurity measures say council

The council is reminding local bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures following the introduction of an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone in England.

On 18 January 2018, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) introduced the zone, meaning it is a legal requirement for all bird keepers to ensure their flocks and wild birds in the community are protected.

This comes as H5N6 bird flu was recently confirmed in 13 wild birds in Warwickshire, a few days after bird flu – highly expected to be the same strain – was found in wild birds in South Dorset on 12 January 2018.

No reported cased on the Island

Amanda Gregory, Isle of Wight Council’s regulatory services manager, said,

“It is important to stress that there has been no reported cased on the Island but the risk to poultry and other captive birds depends, amongst other things, on the level of biosecurity on the premises and the likely contact between kept birds and wild birds, which is why the council is urging all keepers make sure they practice the highest standards of biosecurity. “Our Trading Standards Service will continue to monitor the situation and to work closely with other local services, interested parties and DEFRA and will make sure Island keepers are kept up to date.”

Advice from DEFRA

The following advice and information from DEFRA has been produced for those keeping poultry and captive birds:

Ensure the areas where birds are kept are unattractive to wild birds, for example by netting ponds, and by removing wild bird food sources.

Feed and water your birds in enclosed areas to discourage wild birds.

Minimise movement in and out of bird enclosures.

Clean and disinfect footwear and keep areas where birds live clean and tidy.

Reduce any existing contamination by cleansing and disinfecting concrete areas, and fencing off wet or boggy areas.

No plans to carry out any culls

The prevention zone is in place until further notice. There are no plans to carry out any culls or put movement restrictions in place.

More information can be found at Defra’s Website.

Although unlikely, if you do find dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, you should report them to the DEFRA helpline 03459 33 55 77.

Keepers should report suspicion of disease to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) on 03000 200 301.

Advice on rearing game birds and shooting while the Prevention Zone is in force is available from The National Gamekeepers Organisation.

There are currently no findings of bird flu in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland and the prevention zone is for England only.

Image: ginapina under CC BY 2.0