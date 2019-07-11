Blue Labelle wins LUXlife Best Natural Skincare Boutique

Congratulations are in order for Pascale Edwards-Labelle, the founder of Isle of Wight natural skincare and essential oils boutique, Blue Labelle.

This week Pascale received the fantastic news that her boutique was awarded ‘Best Natural Skincare Boutique (Southern England)’ in the LUXlife Health Beauty & Wellness Awards after she was nominated by a customer.

Once shortlisted, she was put through an extensive period of investigation before the judges came to their decision.

Pascale told OnTheWight,

“I’m so pleased to have won this award. I’ve been selling online for eight years, but I still feel like my shop on Pier Street in Ventnor is brand new, it’s actually been open nearly two years! “Despite the challenges of an uncertain economy, Blue Labelle continues to grow. “I’d like to thank all of my customers for supporting my small business and LUXlife magazine for the amazing award!”

Last summer Blue Labelle was awarded ‘Best Vegan Skincare Boutique UK’ in the LUX Magazine Health Beauty & Wellness Awards.

Extensive expertise within a given field

LUXLife say:

To move successfully, from nominee to winner; there must be evidence of extensive expertise within a given field or discipline, dedication to customer service and client satisfaction with an ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation.

Check it out yourself

But you don’t need to take ours or the judge’s word for it. Pop into Pascale’s shop yourself at 7 Pier Street, Ventnor (open 10am-4.30pm Tuesdays to Saturdays) or visit her Website to see the full range of products.

At this time of year, we’d highly recommend her brilliant After Sun Oil. It works wonders!

Image: © Holly Jolliffe