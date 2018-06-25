Isle of Wight’s Blue Labelle picks up another national award

Congratulations are in order for Ventnor-based Vegan, Organic & Natural Skin Care Boutique, Blue Labelle, which has received another award in the LUX Magazine Health Beauty & Wellness Awards.

This year, Pascale Edwards-Labelle, who founded the company in 2011, was awarded ‘Best Vegan Skincare Boutique UK’.

What’s even greater about this award is that Pascale had no idea she’d been entered. It was a happy customer who decided to nominate the brand.

Consistently great

It’s not the first award that Blue Labelle has been granted by LUX Magazine.

Last year it was winner for ‘Best Organic Skincare Boutique UK’.

As well as stocking the fabulous skincare products, the flagship shop in Ventnor’s Pier Street also has a great range of artwork from the likes of Holly Maslen and Tania Dixcey, as well as Wyatt and Jack’s sustainable bags and accessories from upcycled beach deckchair canvas and retired bouncy castle vinyl pvc.

And there’s more

The awards don’t start and end with LX Magazine, Blue Labelle was also Editor’s Pick in the Green Parent Natural Beauty Awards last year, as well as being Editor’s Choice in the Beauty Shortlist Awards.

Pascale has created a beautiful haven in her Ventnor shop and it’s well worth checking out. If you can’t make it down to Ventnor, you can see her full range of skincare products on her Website.

