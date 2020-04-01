Bob Seely consults Chief Constable on measures to prevent visitors to the Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has been in touch with the Chief Constable of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary to ask what measures can be taken to prevent visitors coming to the Isle of Wight during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Bob said,

“I spoke yesterday to the Chief Constable of Hants. and the Isle of Wight, Olivia Pinkney, to see what can reasonably be done to deter any potential visitors over the Easter period. “We agreed that in Britain we have a tradition of policing by consent in this country and we need to be mindful of that. However, the Chief Constable will see what measures can be taken. “The three ferry firms as well as tourism businesses on the Island are doing their best to ensure that we do not have holiday-makers and visitors coming to the Island at this time. “They are behaving very responsibly and I thank them for that.”

