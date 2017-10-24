Bob Seely MP makes his views on a fixed link very clear

If you’ve wondered what the Isle of Wight MP thinks of the idea of a fixed link to the mainland, OnTheWight has the answer.

Read and contribute to the 4 readers' comments ↓

bob seely

At the recent Isle of Wight Literary Festival, the Island’s Conservative MP, Bob Seely, took part in a politics panel.

The Sunday afternoon session gave a fascinating insight into the views of the four panelists on a variety of subjects, from Brexit to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Who’s for a fixed link?
A member of the audience asked the panel whether their travel across the Solent had influenced their views on a fixed link to the mainland and what effect it could have on the economy, education and NHS.

Bob Seely was the first to respond, stating categorically that he is against it because, “it’s just not going to happen”.

He said a fixed link would cost in the region of £3bn and “we don’t have money”.

Fixed Link “not a panacea of all”
Bob went on to ask, “Do we want to entirely change the Island?” adding that a fixed link would not be “panacea of all”.

The MP finished by saying there are a number of other projects he’s working on to improve the Island and that he’d prefer to spend his time on helping those happen, rather than “this airy fairy” idea.

BBC Tweeting there too
OnTheWight weren’t the only media in the room. The BBC’s Jessica Parker was also there

Tuesday, 24th October, 2017 6:58pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fKu

Filed under: Featured, Ferry, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Bob Seely MP makes his views on a fixed link very clear"

Email updates?
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Suruk the Slightly Miffed

He who shall not be named in “I know which side my bread is buttered” shocker.

Don’t hold your breath waiting for any of his “other projects” though. I suspect the pipeline will be very long, contain a large number of blockages and will, ultimately, end up down the drain.

Vote Up-1Vote Down 
24, October 2017 7:35 pm
Tim

What Bob hasn’t bothered himself to find out is that his own Government has set aside £ 483 Billion of infrastructure funds of which we require just £ 3 Bn.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
24, October 2017 7:51 pm
carlfeeney

Good old Bob. Has no idea whatsoever about the Fixed Link scheme information and refuses to meet to discuss it.

There is a great deal of response to this article on this link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/iowfixedlink/permalink/1343863992391124/

Vote Up0Vote Down 
24, October 2017 8:19 pm
Nitonia

He claims his ferry fares on expenses. Honestly this bloke is a Daily Mail readers wet dream isn’t he? Keep the serfs down and tally ho!

Vote Up0Vote Down 
24, October 2017 8:23 pm
wpDiscuz
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*