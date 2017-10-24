Bob Seely MP makes his views on a fixed link very clear

At the recent Isle of Wight Literary Festival, the Island’s Conservative MP, Bob Seely, took part in a politics panel.

The Sunday afternoon session gave a fascinating insight into the views of the four panelists on a variety of subjects, from Brexit to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Who’s for a fixed link?

A member of the audience asked the panel whether their travel across the Solent had influenced their views on a fixed link to the mainland and what effect it could have on the economy, education and NHS.

Bob Seely was the first to respond, stating categorically that he is against it because, “it’s just not going to happen”.

He said a fixed link would cost in the region of £3bn and “we don’t have money”.

Fixed Link “not a panacea of all”

Bob went on to ask, “Do we want to entirely change the Island?” adding that a fixed link would not be “panacea of all”.

The MP finished by saying there are a number of other projects he’s working on to improve the Island and that he’d prefer to spend his time on helping those happen, rather than “this airy fairy” idea.

BBC Tweeting there too

OnTheWight weren’t the only media in the room. The BBC’s Jessica Parker was also there