How do I book a Covid test on the Isle of Wight?

News OnTheWight has had calls from Isle of Wight residents asking how to book a Covid-19 test.

They tell us that they’ve found it hard to find the information on how to book a Coronavirus test, so here’s the summary.

There are a couple of criteria you have to pass first.

Who can get a free test?

The advice is that you can only get a free NHS test if at least one of the following applies:

you have a high temperature

you have a new, continuous cough

you’ve lost your sense of smell or taste or it’s changed

you’ve been asked to get a test by a local council

you’re taking part in a government pilot project

you’ve been asked to get a test to confirm a positive result

You can also get a test for someone you live with if they have symptoms.

It has to be in the first eight days

You need to get the test done in the first 8 days of having symptoms.

On days 1 to 7, you can get tested at a site or at home. If you’re ordering a home test kit on day 7, do it by 3pm.

On day 8, you need to go to a test site – it’s too late to order a home test kit.

How to book a Covid test

You have two choices:

You can use the Internet to book

Or give them a call on 119

(Lines are open 7am to 11pm)

You’ll have to go through a series of menus on the phone, pressing numbers on your phone to answer the questions.

If you want to read the ins and outs, see the Government Website.