How do I book a Covid test on the Isle of Wight?

News OnTheWight has had calls from Isle of Wight residents asking how to book a Covid-19 test.
They tell us that they’ve found it hard to find the information on how to book a Coronavirus test, so here’s the summary.
There are a couple of criteria you have to pass first.
Who can get a free test?
The advice is that you can only get a free NHS test if at least one of the following applies:
- you have a high temperature
- you have a new, continuous cough
- you’ve lost your sense of smell or taste or it’s changed
- you’ve been asked to get a test by a local council
- you’re taking part in a government pilot project
- you’ve been asked to get a test to confirm a positive result
You can also get a test for someone you live with if they have symptoms.
It has to be in the first eight days
You need to get the test done in the first 8 days of having symptoms.
On days 1 to 7, you can get tested at a site or at home. If you’re ordering a home test kit on day 7, do it by 3pm.
On day 8, you need to go to a test site – it’s too late to order a home test kit.
How to book a Covid test
You have two choices:
- You can use the Internet to book
- Or give them a call on 119
(Lines are open 7am to 11pm)
You’ll have to go through a series of menus on the phone, pressing numbers on your phone to answer the questions.
If you want to read the ins and outs, see the Government Website.
Tuesday, 12th January, 2021
By Simon Perry
