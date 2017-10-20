Book now to make ‘Flying Machines and Battling Bots’

The Tuesday evening workshops offer budding inventors and engineers the opportunity to build planes, rockets, parachutes and helicopters as well as battling robots to destruction.

battle bots

Tony shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Flying Machines and Battling Bots will be invading Ventnor this November in a series of free workshops for local young people (aged 10-16).

Hosted by Ventnor Town Council and Huxley Magic the sessions will offer budding inventors and engineers the opportunity to build planes, rockets, parachutes and helicopters as well as battling robots to destruction.

Free workshops
The ten free workshops kick off on Tuesday 7th November 6 – 8pm at Salisbury Gardens, Dudley Road, Ventnor.

Places are limited and booking up fast, for more information and to reserve a place please email lauren@ventnortowncouncil.org.uk.

View the location of this story.

