Got an LGBT+ history project idea? Book your place at funding event

A funding opportunity is coming up next year for those interested in delivering projects that celebrate LGBT+ history.

Isle of Wight Pride recently won a bid to host UK Pride next year, so 2018 will be a great year to develop LGBT projects on the Island.

Twilight event

If you’re wondering how to build a strong project or where to find funding then an event being held in Cowes on 9th February is for you.

The South East England team at the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) is committed to helping support projects that investigate the richness and diversity of LGBT+ history and experience.

They have partnered with the Classic Boat Museum and the South East Museum Development Programme to offer a special twilight event.

The ‘fastest woman on the water’

Taking place during 2018’s LGBT+ History Month, the twilight event is scheduled to celebrate the launch of the Classic Boat Museum’s new display in its East Cowes Gallery about the extraordinary boating exploits of Joe Carstairs.

Joe Carstairs was known as the ‘fastest woman on the water’ in the 1920s. She was an openly gay, female powerboat racer who spent several years on the Isle of Wight.

You can discover a wealth of information about Joe’s time on the Isle of Wight at the Classic Boat Museum Gallery, including trophies, albums, press cutting books and many photograph.

By next year, the Museum will have redeveloped its displays about Joe as part of the ‘Hidden Heroes of the Isle of Wight’ partnership project, supported with public funding by Arts Council England.

What’s planned?

To take part register for your free ticket over on EventBrite.

You’ll be treated to a special tour of the Classic Boat Museum Gallery’s new display about Joe Carstairs.

Find out about the Heritage Lottery Fund programmes that you can apply for projects that explore, commemorate and share the history of LGBT+ communities and their experiences.

Hear some great examples of HLF-funded LGBT+ projects that are already happening.

Get an update from HLF on how to access support for funding applications

Network with others who are interested in developing LGBT+ history projects.

The event runs from 4.30pm-6.30pm and is free of charge and open to all.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Image: © Classic Boat Centre Trust