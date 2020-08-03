Brading Roman Villa are ‘Good to Go’ and ready to welcome back visitors

We are pleased to announce that Brading Roman Villa Museum will now be re-opening on selected dates during August and September in line with Government guidance.

To be able to ‘open what we can, when we can’, we are very grateful for the support we have received from our main grant funders, the Arts Council England, The National Lottery, Historic England and South East Museum Development Programme, as well as various government led initiatives.

Welcome support

We are also grateful to those who have made donations either through our Website or via our GoFundMe campaign as well as the Friends of Brading Roman Villa and the Vectis Archaeological Trust.

Closure had serious financial impact

To be sustainable, as a charity and a self-funded independent museum, we rely on what income we make ourselves.

90% of our income comes directly from our visitors through admissions and the cafe – sadly, whilst we were closed, this income was lost to us and that has had a serious financial impact on the Museum.

We look forward to welcoming you back

We are excited to welcome visitors back to the museum and to make sure your visit with us is as safe and enjoyable as possible we have made some changes to the way you visit.

Please check our Website for all the information needed and how to purchase our online tickets for entry.

News shared by Jasmine on behalf of Brading Roman Villa. Ed

Image: skuds under CC BY 2.0