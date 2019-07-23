Brave Grandad races across Ventnor beach to save toddler pulled under water

Kirsty Bates has been in touch with a warning to parents and details of a very brave act that saved the life of a toddler today, with a warning to parents.

She says,

“The weather’s getting warmer but please remember to watch your children in the sea.”

Kirsty explained how her Dad, Chris Goddard, saved the life of a toddler on Ventnor beach.

Pulled under the water and thrown against the groyne

The little boy was no older than 18 months to two-years-old and was paddling in the sea. She adds that the boy’s parents were “sat chatting on the beach with their friends a good 30 metres away, not watching”.

When the toddler’s hat flew off, he went into the water to chase it, got pulled under and she says, “the waves took him and threw him against the groyne”.

Luckily her Dad had been watching and ran across the beach managing to save his life.

Kirsty says,