Small Business of the Year Award for Isle of Wight design agency

Wootton-based Brightbulb Design has won the Small Business of the Year award at the eighth annual South Coast Business Awards.

This follows Brightbulb Design being the very first Isle of Wight business to be nominated for the awards and from this the first to take home the trophy. Yet another first for an Island company.

Event sponsors

The event was held on 13th July at the prestigious Ageas Bowl, Hilton in Southampton. The awards cover the whole of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and are run by the Daily Echo with Trethowans Solicitors as the event sponsor.

The small business of the year category was sponsored by the Hampshire Chamber of Commerce and is presented to a dynamic company with less than 25 employees which demonstrates all round excellence in business.

Rigorous judging process

The rigorous judging process included an extensive awards submission plus an hour long interview with nominees that focussed on financial performance, future objectives and the company’s competitive advantage in business. In addition, examples of specific strategies which have driven business growth, innovation and creativity had to be demonstrated.

Matt Jeffery, Founder and Managing Director of Brightbulb, comments,

“What an evening! Not only to win the Small Business of the year award across the South of England but to be handed the trophy by an icon like Sir Geoff Hurst made the moment monumental. “We have and continue to work incredibly hard at Brightbulb to push the business forward and do things differently and being the first Island business to pick up an award here is massive for us and great for the Island.”

World-class host

World Cup legend, Sir Geoff Hurst (pictured above with Matt and Fiona) was a fitting host in this World Cup year. Someone who has become a successful businessman in his own right away from the football scene.

Geoff is recognised worldwide as lifting the World Cup for England in the legendary 1966 final and is still the only player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

Up against stiff competition

Brightbulb project manager, Fiona Jeffery adds:

“We can’t believe it, we are so, so happy to have been recognised as Small Business of the Year across the whole of the South Coast and Hampshire. “We were up against Paul Basham Associates, J Williams and Co Accountants and Digi Toolbox all of which are amazing businesses. We honestly didn’t expect to win so this has made all the hard work worthwhile and we look forward to an even brighter future.”

A run of awards

This award continues a run of awards and accolades for Matt, Fiona and the team at Brightbulb Design.

Since founding the company less than four years ago, the company has achieved acclaim by winning the Start-up Business of the Year award in 2017 and Marketing and Design Award in 2016 at the Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce Awards for Business Excellence, in addition to receiving Highly Commended in the Digital, Media & Communications categories in 2016 and the coveted Quality In Business Award.

The future certainly looks bright for Brightbulb Design.