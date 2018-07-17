Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, launches his ‘Island Manifesto’

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely has today (Tuesday) published his ‘Island Manifesto’, setting out his ambitions to “improve lives and prosperity” on the Isle of Wight.

The manifesto (embedded below) looks at key areas such as housing, transport, health and education.

Bob says that a campaign for the Island to receive a better government funding deal, “could” mean an extra £6 million a year goes to the Isle of Wight council (who have seen cuts of £75m to the revenue budget since 2010).

Seely: What is achieved, not who does it

He said,

“In this document, I offer a vision of what we should aim to achieve to make our Island even better. “My role is often to support others, to make connections in Westminster and Whitehall – and to bring people together. “For many of these projects to succeed, I will need to work with others. Ultimately, it is what is achieved that matters, not who does it.”

Seely spent a decade thinking about issues

Although only elected as MP in last June’s snap election, Bob says he’s spent a decade thinking about the issues the Isle of Wight faces,

“I am aware that by proposing new things, and a personal vision, I am opening myself to both scrutiny and potential criticism. As far as I know, I am the only MP to produce a detailed vision of what his or her constituency should look like after being elected. “However, I would rather outline an ambitious plan for the Island and, working with others, see how much of it we can achieve, rather than be timid in our vision.”

Highlights of the manifesto

The manifesto looks at attracting higher education to the Island, creating high-technology jobs in the digital industries by making use of some of the country’s best broadband speeds, extending the Island Line, creating more cycle ways and making ferries company enter into a public service obligation.

Other areas include protecting the environment while developing homes the Island needs to build communities not just houses.

It also says the Island needs a jobs agenda to attract high-quality jobs and also training for local people to be employed in them.

The manifesto proposes the Island needs to celebrate and show its cultural and artistic heritage to the world through partnerships with the Arts Council and London museums and galleries to attract visitors and create jobs.

Lowthion: “A vision which is unsustainable with being a Conservative MP”

In response to the manifesto, Isle of Wight Green Party spokesperson, Vix Lowthion told OnTheWight,

“The islandvision outlined by Bob Seely – with little detail of how he will achieve it – is for an Island which works for the wealthy. He supports moving health services off the Island and reducing facilities at St Mary’s – but doesn’t outline how we can access them. “He supports the Island becoming a National Park – but fails to acknowledge how this will increase house prices way outside of the budget of the ordinary Islander. “He talks of promotion of Arts and Sciences – whilst supporting huge cuts to school budgets and the reduction in arts provision for our kids. “His vision of the Island is not sustainable for us residents – for our self sufficiency in terms of energy, food and public services. And the crux of his plan relies upon his own government having to overturn their own policy of slashing council funding. “It is a vision which is unsustainable with being a Conservative MP – and this is why so much of it will never happen.”

The Manifesto

Read the manifesto in full below (click on the full screen icon to see larger version) or visit the Island Vision Website.

[Ed Opinion: It’s great to see Bob supporting so many Isle of Wight photographers with the use of their photos in his manifesto – it would have been good to also see credits for the photographers too]



