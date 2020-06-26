Uncertain future for Brown’s Family Golf and Cafe as Dinosaur Isle decision delayed

Back in February the Isle of Wight council (IWC) refused to provide a reassurance for Sandown residents that land Brown’s Family Golf and Cafe sits on will not be part of a deal for the new investment partner of Dinosaur Isle.

With the end of the lease for Brown’s cafe drawing closer (as pointed out by Paul Coueslant on Sandown Hub), News OnTheWight asked IWC whether the Coronavirus outbreak would result in a delay to the decision on the future of Dinosaur Isle and if so, when they anticipated the clock starting again.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council told News OnTheWight,

“The council has no timescales for recommencing dialogue as yet.”



Lease subject to further discussions

News OnTheWight went on to ask how this delay would affect the lease renewal for Brown’s Family Golf and Cafe.

The IWC spokesperson replied,

“The lease in relation to Brown’s is due to be subject to further discussions with the existing tenant, but for reasons of commercial confidentiality it would be inappropriate to give further details at this stage.”



Clare Oatley from Brown’s Family Golf and Cafe told us she was unable to provide a comment at this time, but is grateful for the support of customers who have been flocking to the attraction which is open Wednesdays to Saturdays (10am to 3pm).