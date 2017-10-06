Brutal attack leaves man with suspected fractured jaw

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

A 20 year-old man has been left with a suspected fractured jaw after an assault in Ryde on Tuesday 3 October.

He was approached by two men at the junction of Solent Close and Marina Drive sometime between 6pm and 6:30pm. One of the men who was described as having ginger coloured hair pushed the victim over and restrained him, while the other man punched and kicked him.

The victim was later treated for cuts and bruises at hospital alongside the suspected fractured jaw. He is now recovering at home.

The victim described the first man as:

White

Around 20 years-old

Around 5ft 6ins tall

Stocky build

He had very short messy dark brown hair and stubbly facial hair

He was wearing a plain black tracksuit with a square badge on the arm and a round badge on the leg which included the words ‘Stone Island’

The victim described the second man as:

White

Pale complexion

Aged in his early to mid-twenties

Slightly shorter than the first man

Medium build

He had short ginger or strawberry-blonde coloured messy hair and a messy beard that was slightly darker than his hair

He was wearing very pale grey tracksuit bottoms and a bright royal blue tracksuit zip up top

Anyone who has any information or who saw what happened is asked to call PC Sarah Waldegrave at Newport Police Station on 101 quoting 44170383606.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: westmidlandspolice under CC BY 2.0