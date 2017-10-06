Isle of Wight charities benefit from Wight AID grants

Rachel shares this latest news from WightAID. Ed

The Wight AID Foundation has granted £12,070.34 to local charities in their latest round of grant applications.

Wight AID launched on 14th September 2016 spearheaded by Geoff Underwood, owner of local technology firm IFPL and President of the Chamber of Commerce.

Wight AID raises funds from Island companies, investors and individuals looking for an effective way to support our unique community and distributes to a wide range of charities and community groups on the Isle of Wight.

Recent grants

Thanks to donations to Wight AID from IFPL, Westridge Limited, Rouse Limited, Glanvilles and public donations, Wight AID is pleased to announce the three local charities who have received funding.

Medina Valley Centre have been granted £3,000 towards the purchase of two second hand Beneteau First Class 8’s to provide Keelboat sailings. Medina Valley Centre is an outdoor and field’s studies Centre providing outdoor activity residential, GCSE and A Level field work courses as well as primary day trips, activity evening and various other events.

Cowes Sailability Club have been granted £2,000 towards a replacement Safety Patrol Boat which supports all of the activities on the water. Cowes Sailability is a charitable organisation run by volunteers offering sailing and recreational boating opportunities for adults and children with physical disabilities, learning disabilities and debilitating long term conditions.

Wight Nature Fund have been granted £3,400 towards their project to extend the present board walk at Alverstone Mead nature reserve. Wight Nature Fund is owned, leased and managed by volunteer committee members who own, lease and manage 5 nature reserves across the Isle of Wight.

Age UK Isle of Wight have been granted £1,600 towards their Re-Launch of Active Networks Social Club which provides free transport and bus buddies and programme of themed events and outings. Age UK Isle of Wight works with, and for, all older people living on the Island, maintaining independence, reducing loneliness and isolation and keeping well.

West Wight Timebank have been granted £2,070.34 towards their additional services for Timebank users. West Wight Timebank is a credit generating charity that allows credits to be given to volunteers and those credits can then be spent on help that they need, saved to spend on something at a later date, or given to another member.

Get involved

If you would like to make a donation to The Wight AID Foundation please contact our Admin Team on 01983 555915 or email admin@wightaid.org for further information.

The trustees expect to make the next distribution of funds in November 2017, with a deadline for applications by the 31st October 2017. More information about how to support Wight AID, and how to apply for a grant can be found on their Website.

Image: TaxRebate under CC BY 2.0