Bunting galore in East Cowes as town prepares for bicentennial celebrations

Thanks to East Cowes town councillor Michael Paler for sharing these great shots taken around the town as East Cowes prepares for the bicentennial celebrations this coming weekend.

From Friday to Monday this coming bank holiday weekend, a whole host of events will be taking place in East Cowes to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria (see full programme).

Royal visitors and lots to do

There’ll be a grand procession, esplanade festival, town exhibition – with a specially commissioned model of 600 pieces, a new Victoria Town Trail (see more here) honouring the heritage and Royal connections, a bicentennial bench commissioned by the townspeople, as well as a new town tapestry (more here). Not to mention the royal visits from HRH the Duke of Kent, Descendants of Abdul Karim (Queen Victoria’s Munshi) and the Mayor of Coburg, Germany.