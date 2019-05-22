Isle of Wight info: Voting in EU elections – who, where and how

Bunting galore in East Cowes as town prepares for bicentennial celebrations

Well done to the townspeople of East Cowes, including the firefighters, who have been adorning the town in metres and metres of bunting head of the weekend’s celebrations.

Thanks to East Cowes town councillor Michael Paler for sharing these great shots taken around the town as East Cowes prepares for the bicentennial celebrations this coming weekend.

From Friday to Monday this coming bank holiday weekend, a whole host of events will be taking place in East Cowes to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria (see full programme).

Royal visitors and lots to do
There’ll be a grand procession, esplanade festival, town exhibition – with a specially commissioned model of 600 pieces, a new Victoria Town Trail (see more here) honouring the heritage and Royal connections, a bicentennial bench commissioned by the townspeople, as well as a new town tapestry (more here). Not to mention the royal visits from HRH the Duke of Kent, Descendants of Abdul Karim (Queen Victoria’s Munshi) and the Mayor of Coburg, Germany.

