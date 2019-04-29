National boost for Royal Bicentennial celebrations in East Cowes

The royal bicentennial celebrations planned for the end of May bank holiday weekend in East Cowes were given a lovely boost following a feature in The Telegraph newspaper on Saturday.

In the feature by Sarah Baxter, she explores Osborne House, the holiday home where Queen Victoria and Prince Albert spent at least three months a year. She also highlights several of the celebrations taking place in the 200th anniversary year of the birth of Queen Victoria (24th May) and Prince Albert (26th August).

Town trail

As well as quoting local councillor Karl Love and Sarah Burdett from

East Cowes Heritage Centre and highlighting the the long weekend of events in East Cowes (24th-27th May), the feature also mentions Queen Victoria’s Town Trail, which will have 22 stone markers set into the path though East Cowes to Osborne House.

What’s on

