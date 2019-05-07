Sneaky peek at Royal Panel: ‘Inspirational effort’, says councillor

The work and commitment that has gone into creating the Royal Panel is an inspirational effort by the people of East Cowes, says their councillor, Karl Love.

Women working on the tapestry panel

Later this month in East Cowes there will be a weekend of celebrations for the bicententary of Queen Victoria’s birthday (see the full programme).

The Royal Panel
Members of the East Cowes community have been working hard to create a very special piece of tapestry.

The royal panel will form part of an artwork that will be on display at Osborne House during the Exhibition of Queen Victoria’s and Prince Albert’s birthday gifts.

Working on the panel

Love: An inspirational effort
Announcements are expected later this week, but in the meantime, the Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Karl Love, told OnTheWight,

“This first panel, the royal panel, will form part of an on going project to bring to life the people’s history of our town.

“The collective will eventually show not only the royal history of our town, but that of events like the town blitz of World War II, the Umbrella Tree, the Hovercrafts, Flying Boats, Floating Bridge and more.

“These pictures are glimpses of the splendid work and commitment in creating the first panel. It’s an inspirational effort by the people of East Cowes.”

Sneaky peak at the Royal Panel

