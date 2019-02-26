Queen Victoria’s Town Trail: Coming to East Cowes this Spring

Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Karl Love, shares this latest news from the town. Ed

To celebrate the 200th anniversary of the births of HM Queen Victoria and HRH Prince Albert, a historical walk through East Cowes has been created and will be officially opened on the birthday HM Queen Victoria, 24th May.

The trail highlights the famous Victorians who visited East Cowes during Queen Victoria’s reign.

Stone markers

Each name is etched onto one of 22 stone markers set into the path though East Cowes to Osborne House.

The stones are crafted on the Island by Wight Stonemasonry.

The town’s famous visitors

The project is part of the East Cowes 2019 events and is led by Ken Wheeler.

The trail is accompanied by a Website which gives details about the famous visitors and their journeys to see the Queen in her summer residence.

This project shows another aspect to the part our town has played in history. East Cowes was once a destination of Victorian high society and had a significant role in the British Empire.

Weekend of celebration

The opening of this event kick starts the weekend’s events, including an Exhibition to take place in East Cowes town hall, a grand procession, and Esplanade festival, and town Victorian day.

The events are coordinated by the East Cowes County Councillor Karl Love and the Community Partnerships.

We are looking forward to staging a great weekend of celebrations.