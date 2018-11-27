Busking competition aims to attract late-night shoppers

Take advantage of special offers and shop away to your heart’s content at this late-night shopping event, which combines the first Isle of Wight Busking Competition.

buskers in winter

Alan Jones, Chair of the Sandown Community Association, shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

The newly formed Sandown Community Association is organising its first event on Thursday 6th December in the High Street and surrounds.

It’s a Christmas late-night shopping event, where most shops and food outlets will be open until 9pm. Santa will be there too and many special offers are planned.

Isle of Wight Buskers Competition
In conjunction with this, they’ve organised the first Isle of Wight Buskers Competition, which is hoped will become a regular event.

This will run from 6pm to 8.30pm on the 6th December.

Buskers will be performing at various positions around the town, and the public will be voting for their favourite.

Vote for the busker with the S-Factor
The winner will be declared to “have the S-Factor”, be the Isle of Wight Busking Champion for 2018 and prizes will be awarded to the three most popular acts.

Voting forms can be collected from PJ news, JMP Partnership, Colenutts and Wight Island shops in the High Street on the day.

Parking is free in the town, from 6pm and a good turnout is expected.

Image: lyope under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 27th November, 2018 3:21pm

Filed under: Community, Featured, Sandown, What's On

