Busy Sunday for Yarmouth RNLI

The volunteer crew of the RNLI all-weather lifeboat in Yarmouth had a very busy day yesterday (Sunday) with two launches, each resulting in two separate incidents.

Run aground on shingle bank

The first request to launch came from the UK Coastguard at 1:45pm in response to a Pan-Pan* call from a sailing yacht competing in the Fastnet Race. The 39 foot vessel Harriet Marwood with five crew on board had run aground on the Shingle Bank to the west of the Shingles Elbow buoy.

Once on scene the lifeboat crew launched the smaller Y-boat to assess the situation, but this was then quickly recovered as the lifeboat was tasked to another incident off The Needles, leaving Harriet Marwood under the supervision of the Lymington Inshore Lifeboat.

Another Fastnet competitor

In this next shout received at 2:24pm, the lifeboat was called to assist the 40 foot trimaran TRILOGIC, also taking part in the Fastnet and reported to be taking on water approximately 9 miles south of The Needles. The Y-boat was launched and an RNLI crew member put aboard to assess the situation.

The skipper and crew of TRILOGIC were happy to monitor the water ingress and had means of pumping out the water plus a plan to sail to France for repair. The lifeboat was therefore stood down and returned to station at 4:10pm.

Return to grounded yacht

The RNLI crew launched the lifeboat for a second time at 6:21pm having been tasked again by the UK Coastguard to assist the yacht Harriet Marwood, which was still aground and concerned about the increasing size of the waves.

On arriving at the Shingles Bank, the lifeboat found that the stricken vessel had been washed clear of the bank by a big wave and was proceeding under her own power escorted by the Lymington Inshore Lifeboat.

Head injury for sailor

Whilst making the return journey to station, at 6:55pm the Yarmouth lifeboat was tasked to go to a 32 foot sailing yacht located half a nautical mile south of the entrance to Lymington River and reporting a crew member on board with a head injury.

Three RNLI crew were transferred aboard the yacht to assess the casualty who was stabilised and taken ashore to Lymington and an awaiting ambulance.

Safety boat

In between shouts yesterday afternoon, the Yarmouth RNLI Y-boat, manned by two volunteer crew, was also able to act as the safety boat during Yarmouth Carnival’s Decorated Dinghies competition.

Show your support

If you would like to support your local lifeboat, there will be a lifeboat demonstration off Yarmouth Pier this Friday (11th August) at 7pm during Yarmouth Carnival Week, subject to weather and operational requirements.

Coxswain Howard Lester and the volunteer crew will demonstrate the RNLI rescue techniques that they use to save lives at sea. Please do come along!

*A Pan-Pan call is used to signify that there is a serious situation but no immediate danger to anyone’s life or to the vessel itself.

Image: © RNLI/Claire Hallett