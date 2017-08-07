Police search for couple who helped 60 year old man assaulted in Cowes

This in from police. Can you help? Ed

We are trying to trace a couple who helped a man as he was being assaulted in Cowes.

Officers received a report regarding an assault which happened on Esplanade Road shortly before midnight on 31 July.

A 60-year-old man was thrown to the ground and punched when he attempted to stop a group of four men who were smashing bottles along the road.

As he was being assaulted by one of the group, a man and a woman came to his aid, causing the group to run off.

The victim suffered bruising to his face and ribs.

Description of suspect

The man who assaulted the victim is described as being white, 6ft 2ins tall, of a medium build and between 19 and 21-years-old.

He has shaven short mousey hair and was wearing light grey baggy tracksuit bottoms and a dark hooded top.

PC Justin Pringle said:

“We would really like to speak to the couple who came to the rescue of this man as they may have information which could help us arrest those responsible. “If this was you please get in touch.”

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44170295414, or Crimstoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: westmidlandspolice under CC BY 2.0