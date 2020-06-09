Calling Isle of Wight artists: Pitch now for paid project starting this month in Ryde

Ryde Town Council is looking for a pair of artists to lead on a heritage project that will engage young people in the history of Ryde High Street.

The artists will work with local youth and educational organisations and will plan and deliver a series of workshops and/or on-going activities that explore the life and work of nineteenth century nurseryman, Charles Dimmick.

Horticultural and creative components

It is expected that the project will include both a horticultural and creative component with accompanying digital and physical exhibitions of work.

Creative outcomes will also inform the design and fabrication of a series of architectural panels that reference the decorative ironwork of the Regency and Victorian periods evident in the town’s architecture.

Project begins this month

It is anticipated that these panels could be used within the High Street’s future public realm interventions. The project will take place from Monday 23rd June to 31st August 2020 with a fee of £4,000 (based on £250 per day for 16 days’ work) including all travel.

An additional materials budget of £700 will also be made available to the artists at the start of the project.

What we are looking for:

Applications from pairs of artists with experience of partnership working.

Artists with a keen interest in Ryde’s heritage

Artists with experience planning and delivering a project for young people in and/or outside of formal education settings.

Artists with an understanding of and interest in horticulture.

Artists with experience planning and/or delivering workshops remotely (using digital technology).

Artists who could confidently finalise a design for future fabrication.

How to apply

Please note that there is a tight turn-around for applications to this project. Please email the following titled ‘Heritage Engagement Commission [First name, Surname (of lead applicant)]’

In no more than 500 words please outline why you are interested in the opportunity, how your experience relates to the project, your initial ideas for delivering the project and how both artists propose to share the project responsibilities. Include Weblinks or attachments to two examples of work from each artist Include a current CV for each artist

Please email applications to: Abi Wheeler, Ryde HSHAZ Interim Project Officer [email protected] Schedule:

Applications must be submitted by 12pm midday on Friday 12th June 2020 We will get back to you by Wednesday 17th June, whether successful or not. Zoom meeting with successful applicants to discuss the project on Thursday 19th June. Project runs from Monday 23rd June – August 31st 2020.

Terms and conditions

Two instalments of £2,000 (at end of July and end of August) will be offered to the artists, inclusive of expenses and VAT.

The materials fee will be made available when the project is initiated.

Who was Charles Dimmick?

Charles Dimmick (1816 – 1887) grew up in Ryde High Street and went on to establish his own business selling seeds and plants. His first shop was at 147 High Street, when the surrounding area was largely rural, with glasshouses for growing situated on the land behind the shop.

Towards the end of his life, Dimmick had moved his house and business to Victoria Street. Although selling to people of all walks of life and exporting beyond the Island, Dimmick supplied plants and seeds for the extensive gardens at Osborne House. Dimmick is also notable for his writing on Ireland’s potato famine and was a Ryde councillor.

Read more about Charles Dimmick on the Ryde Social History Group Website, or read Dimmick’s full autobiography.

Image: Dan Cook under CC BY 2.0